Parkland Student Shot 5 Times Files 1st Victim's Lawsuit

NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports on the legal action taken by Anthony Borges, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting

The first lawsuit has been filed by a victim of the Parkland shooting, just over two months after a former student opened fire inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and killed 17 students and staff.

Freshman Anthony Borges became a hero in the eyes of many when he was shot five times while protecting 20 other students during the Feb. 14 mass shooting by barricading the door to a classroom with his body. He was shot in his legs three times and twice in his lungs. A third of his lung had to be removed and one bullet came close to his liver.

Fellow students nicknamed Borges, a former boy scout and avid soccer player and fan, "the real Ironman."

His family attorney has now filed a civil suit against Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old suspected shooter.

Also named in the case filed by Alex Arreaza are the estate of Cruz’s late mother, a family that allowed Cruz to stay with them after her death until the day of the shooting and three mental health facilities where Cruz was treated.

Cruz is charged with assault and battery in the suit, while the other parties are charged with negligence in the case.

Cruz appeared in court last week, where his public defense team argued he did not have the funds to hire a private lawyer and should continue to be defended by the county team.

Attorneys for Borges had made comments in the past detailing an intent to sue Broward County Schools and the Broward Sheriff’s Office. State law requires a six month notice be made before a lawsuit can official be filed against an agency, while individuals and organizations can be served at any time.

Borges was the last shooting survivor to be released from the hospital.