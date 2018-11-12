In this Nov. 11, 2016, file photo, veterans and others carry a large American Flag while marching in the nation's largest Veterans Day Parade in New York City.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is suffering from a series of information technology glitches that has caused GI Bill benefit payments covering education and housing to be delayed or, in some cases, never delivered, NBC News reported.

"I’m about to lose everything that I own and become homeless," Shelley Roundtree, a U.S. Army veteran and student at Berkeley College in New York, said. "I don’t want to be that veteran on the street begging for change because I haven’t received what I was promised."

Veterans across the country are still waiting for VA to catch up with a backlog created after President Donald Trump signed the Forever GI Bill in 2017. The landmark piece of legislation greatly expanded benefits for veterans and their families, but it did not upgrade the VA's technical capabilities to account for those changes.

It's unclear how many GI Bill recipients were impacted by the delays, but as of Nov. 8, more than 82,000 are still waiting for their housing payments with only weeks remaining in the school semester, according to the VA. Hundreds of thousands are believed to have been affected.

A VA spokesperson told NBC News over email that "further system changes and modifications are being made and testing is ongoing on the IT solution" to fix the delay in monthly stipend payments.

"These changes have led to processing issues," a VA spokesperson wrote, referring to the GI Bill changes, "and VA is committed to providing a solution that is reliable, efficient and effective."