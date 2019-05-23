VA Employee Accused of Hiding Cameras in Women's Restroom

SANFORD, FL - MARCH 24: A member of the New Black Panther Party wears handcuffs as others rally next to a memorial to Trayvon Martin outside The Retreat at Twin Lakes community where Trayvon was shot and killed by George Michael Zimmerman while on neighborhood watch patrol March 234 2012 in Sanford, Florida. The New Black Panther party said it is calling for a mobilization of black men to search for and arrest George Zimmerman. The organization has offered a $10,000 bounty for Zimmerman's capture. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

An employee at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington, D.C., has been arrested after authorities say he recorded women in the bathroom at work with two hidden cameras.

Alex Greenlee, 24, was arrested Wednesday and charged with five counts of misdemenaor voyeurism.

According to court documents, authorities went to the VA office building on I Street NW in January after a woman discovered a "micro camera" hidden underneath the stall next to her with a recording screen.

The woman said she then saw Greenlee outside the women's bathroom on his cellphone and he told her he needed to go inside the women's bathroom to get paper towels.

Another woman found a second micro camera three days later attached to the underside of a toilet, court documents said.

Five women were recorded on the cameras, one of them multiple times, according to the documents. One of the victims hasn't been identified yet.

Investigators interviewed Greenlee, who denied knowing anything about the cameras.

Federal Protective Services said Greenlee was spotted placing the cameras in the stall when they reviewed the memory cards from the cameras.