FILE - This courtroom sketch depicts Ahmed Abu Khattala listening to a interpreter through earphones during the opening statement by assistant U.S. attorney John Crabb, second from left, at federal court in Washington in the trial presided by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, Oct. 2, 2017. Khattala, the suspected mastermind of the 2012 attacks on a diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans, is on trial. Defense attorney Jeffery Robinson sits behind Crabb in a light blue suit and Michelle Peterson, also a member of the defense team, is at far right.

A federal court jury found a Libyan man guilty Tuesday of playing a role in the deadly 2012 terrorist attack on a U.S. government compound in Benghazi, Libya.

But he was acquitted of charges that his actions killed four Americans, NBC News reports.

Five years after the raid that killed a U.S. ambassador, Ahmed Abu Khatallah was found guilty of helping to plan and carry it out. It is the first conviction to stem from the deadly raid.

Prosecutors said Khatallah was among 20 people who stormed the U.S. mission with machine guns and grenade launchers, set it on fire and later attacked an annex, killing U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans: Glen Doherty, Sean Smith and Tyrone Woods.

But in a big setback to prosecutors, the jury found Khatallah not guilty on charges that his actions led to the deaths of the Americans. Of 18 counts in the federal indictment, he was convicted of four: destroying U.S. government property, discharging a firearm during a violent crime, and two counts of providing support to a terror organization.

