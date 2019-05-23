Utah Man Dies on Everest After Reaching Goal of Climbing Each Continent's Tallest Mountain - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Utah Man Dies on Everest After Reaching Goal of Climbing Each Continent's Tallest Mountain

According to The Himalayan Times, Don Cash is the 12th climber to die on mountains in the range with elevations above 25,000 feet in this year's spring climbing season

Published 2 hours ago

    An American man has died on a climb of Mount Everest and his family thinks that he had a heart attack while descending from the peak of the world’s tallest mountain, NBC News reported.

    Don Cash, 55, was a Utah resident whose children told NBC affiliate KSL-TV in Salt Lake City that he died just after completing his goal of reaching the summit on the highest mountain on every continent.

    His family told KSL that sherpas, mountain guides on Everest, tried to perform CPR and give him oxygen, but he died on the way back to camp.

    “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Don Cash’s family during this difficult time,” BMC Software, Cash’s former employer, told NBC News.

