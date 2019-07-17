Utah 6-Year-Old Dies After Struck by Golf Ball Her Father Hit

A 6-year-old Utah girl who went to a golf course with her father died after being hit on the neck by a ball that he hit, NBC News reported.

NBC affiliate KSL reported that the girl, identified as Aria Hill, was sitting in a golf cart on a course in Orem, when she was struck.

David Smith, Aria's uncle, told KSL that the girl's father often took her golfing. He said she was just directly adjacent to her father, who he called an experienced golfer.

"She was his golfing buddy; she loved doing it and she would always be the one in the cart," he told the station.

Police Lt. Trent Colledge told the Associated Press they have no plans to press charges over what appeared to be a tragic accident.