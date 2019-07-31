US Slaps Sanctions on Iran's Foreign Minister

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks to the media after arriving at Viru Viru International Airport in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, early Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

The Trump administration said Friday it has imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, saying he carries out the regime's "reckless agenda" and spreads "propaganda," NBC News reported.

"The United States is sending a clear message to the Iranian regime that its recent behavior is completely unacceptable," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The Trump Administration sanctioned the office of the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at the end of June.