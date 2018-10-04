US Service Member Killed in Action in Afghanistan

In this Sept. 2, 2018, file photo, a U.S. military serviceman stands during a change of command ceremony at Resolute Support in Kabul, Afghanistan.

A member of the United States military was killed in Afghanistan Thursday, NATO's mission in the country announced.

The service member was part of the NATO Resolute Support mission, and the incident in which they died is under investigation. Their name is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

"We mourn and honor the sacrifice of our service member," said Gen. Scott Miller, commander of Resolute Support and United States Forces Afghanistan.

Resolute Support is a NATO-led mission to train, assist and advise Afghanistan's national security forces. It involves about 16,000 service members from 39 NATO allies and partners, including the U.S.

Last month, a U.S. service member was killed in Afghanistan in an apparent insider attack that wounded another member of the U.S. military.