A U.S. Navy aircraft carrying 11 crewmembers and passengers, crashed into the ocean southeast of Okinawa Wednesday afternoon, the Seventh Fleet said.
The aircraft was traveling to the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, which is currently operating in the Philippine Sea, when it went down. The cause of the crash is not known, the Seventh Fleet said in a statement.
The USS Reagan crew is conducting search and rescue operations. The names of the crew and passengers are being withheld while next of kin are notified.