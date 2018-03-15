US Helicopter Crashes in Western Iraq, Rescue Underway

A military helicopter with U.S. service members aboard crashed in Iraq late Thursday, U.S. Central Command and military officials said, and rescue teams were responding to the scene, NBC News reported.

"A U.S. military aircraft has crashed in western Iraq with U.S. service members aboard," CENTCOM said in a statement to NBC News. "Rescue teams are responding to the scene of the downed aircraft at this time."

The number of service members on board and the cause of the crash was not immediately clear. The military said the aircraft crashed in the vicinity of Al Qaim, which is in Anbar province near the Syrian border, NBC News reported.

Early indications were that there was no enemy fire involved, officials told NBC News.