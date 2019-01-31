US Set Up Fake University to Nab Immigration Fraud Suspects

This July 6, 2018, file photo shows the Department of Homeland Security seal on a wall before a speech by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, not pictured, in Washington, D.C.

A fake university set up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement helped catch eight people who allegedly recruited undocumented immigrants by offering to use student visas as cover, NBC News reported.

The suspects were indicted Monday on suspicion of visa fraud and "harboring aliens for profit," according to allegations unsealed Wednesday.

Hundreds of foreign nationals worked in the U.S. after being recruited to enroll in the completely made-up University of Farmington, created in 2015 by ICE's Homeland Security Investigations division, authorities said.

University of San Francisco law school immigration professor Bill Ong Hing said he'd never seen this kind of sting operation.