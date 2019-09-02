US Coast Guard Assists 30 Boat Passengers 'In Distress' in SoCal

A 75-foot vessel experienced a fire off the coast of Ventura, California and required assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard on Labor Day.

The US Coast Guard said a 75-foot boat was reported on fire early Monday morning north of Santa Cruz Island off the Ventura County coast. Five crew members have been rescued and 34 people are unaccounted for, according to the Coast Guard.

It was not immediately clear how many others are still on the boat. Details about injuries also were not immediately available.

Santa Cruz Island is the largest in the Channel Islands chain off Southern California.