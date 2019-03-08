Americans Will Need a Visa for European Travel Beginning 2021

For Americans accustomed to just booking European travel without the hassle of going through an embassy, those days are numbered.
In two years, the European Union will begin implementing a new travel visa as a requirement for U.S. citizens and citizens from 59 other countries to enter.
The Visa website cited concerns over illegal migration and terrorism as the reasons for the increased security measures.
Currently, Americans traveling to Europe for 90 days or less don't need a visa.
Beginning Jan. 21, 2021, all Americans looking to travel to a European Schengen-zone country, including France, Italy, Portugal, Spain and others, will need an ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorization System) visa. This includes minors.
In order to get one, you'll need a valid passport, credit or debit card and an email account.
The visa is valid for three years and is "multi-entry," so you don't need to apply every time you want to visit.
The visa website did not list the cost but said payment must be paid in advance online when applying with the traveler's contact information and passport details. Registration will also include some basic security questions.
The ETIAS is similar to the ESTA, which is what Europeans currently need in order to enter the U.S.
With the impending Brexit deal between the U.K. and the EU, Americans will not need a visa to enter the U.K.