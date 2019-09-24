Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the Climate Action Summit in the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke the law when he suspended Parliament earlier this month, the country's top court ruled on Tuesday.

The decision marks a decisive setback for the government, potentially giving lawmakers more time to scrutinize and challenge its Brexit plans, NBC News reported.

It's the latest twist in a saga that has divided and paralyzed the country since it voted to leave the European Union in a June 2016 referendum.

Johnson has vowed to take the U.K. out of the bloc on the current Oct. 31 deadline with or without a deal.

Britain Suspends Parliament Amid Brexit Chaos