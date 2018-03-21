3 Students Arrested Separately at Stoneman Douglas HS

Two Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students were arrested for allegedly bringing weapons to the Parkland school on Tuesday while another student faces charges over an online threat.

Police say that 18-year-old Jordan Salter pulled a two inch knife out of her clothing - which the public defender siad was to defend herself from what Salter called an "aggressive boy" who allegedly approached her after an argument in which she threw an iced coffee at him.'

"My daughter's never been in trouble, she should've never had a weapon," said her father, Scott, during a Wednesday bond court hearing. Salter was given a $12,000 bond and ordered to stay away from the school.

A second student allegedly had a 9-inch knife in his backpack that was found after school officials were alerted to it on Tuesday by a student who saw it during a school bus ride on Monday - while a separate Stoneman Douglas student faces a misdemeanor charge for making a threat on social media.

"A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the school to investigate a tip and interviewed the 10th-grader about photos he shared on Snapchat," BSO said in a statement. "In one image, the teen displays a gun in his waistband. In a second image, he shows off bullets. The detective said both photos had threatening messages; one message was directed to a person named 'Josh.'"

The teenager was held under Florida's Baker Act and taken to a facility for a mental health evaluation.