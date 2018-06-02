Two Climbers Dead After Fall From Yosemite's El Capitan

Two climbers fell to their deaths while climbing the Freeblast Route on El Capitan inside Yosemite National Park Saturday morning.

Park Rangers received 911 calls reporting the falls at approximately 8:15 a.m. Rescue staff responded to the scene but the climbers, identified as Jason Wells, 46, from Colorado and Tim Klien, 42, from Palmdale, did not survive.

Last month, another park visitor died after falling from the Half Dome cable at Yosemite. It was the first fatality in the Half Dome cables since 2010 and the first visitor fatality in 2018, officials said.

Earlier in May, a famed rock climber also fell while climbing The Nose of El Capitan. He survived with a broken heel and ankle.