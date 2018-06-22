Comedian Tom Arnold Tweets Photo With Michael Cohen, Says He 'Has All the Tapes' - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Comedian Tom Arnold Tweets Photo With Michael Cohen, Says He 'Has All the Tapes'

He said, "This dude has all the tapes -- this dude has everything"

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Comedian Tom Arnold Tweets Photo With Michael Cohen, Says He 'Has All the Tapes'
    AP, File
    Tom Arnold (R), who is working on a show where he hunts for unflattering video of President Donald Trump, tweeted a photo with Michael Cohen Thursday night. He said Cohen "has all the tapes."

    Comedian Tom Arnold, who's working on a show with Vice that features him searching for unflattering video of President Donald Trump, tweeted a photo of himself with the president's embattled personal attorney, Michael Cohen, NBC News reported

    Cohen retweeted the photo, which had a simple caption: "I love New York." He referred a request for comment to Arnold, who told NBC News, "It’s on! I hope he [Trump] sees the picture of me and Michael Cohen and it haunts his dreams."

    Arnold wouldn't say whether Cohen would provide him with any tapes he may have of conversations with Trump, but he said, "This dude has all the tapes -- this dude has everything."

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices