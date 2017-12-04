Southern California Fire Forces Thousands to Evacuate - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Southern California Fire Forces Thousands to Evacuate

The blaze has reached 10,000 acres, prompting officials to order mandatory evacuations for over 100,000 residents

By Karla Rendon

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Ventura County Air Unit posted a video to social media showing an aerial view of the Thomas fire burning in Santa Paula on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. (Published Monday, Dec. 4, 2017)

    Nearly 200,000 people are without power after a deadly 10,000-acre fire scorched through Santa Paula, California on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, according to Southern California Edison

    At least 57 power outages were reported in cities in the Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Ventura and Orange Counties.

    The fire -- named the Thomas fire -- was burning just south of Thomas Aquinas College. The college issued a fire alert Monday around 8 p.m. and evacuated all students to nearby homes as a precaution.

    It was initially reported as 500 acres. By 10:45 p.m., the blaze reached 10,000 acres, prompting officials to order mandatory evacuations for over 100,000 residents. 

    2017 California Wildfires in Photos

    [NATL-LA GALLERY UPDATED 10/27] 2017 California Wildfires in Photos
    AP

    Two buildings were damaged in the flames and at least one person died in a car crash as they tried to escape the fire.

    Winds exceeding 40 mph and gusts over 60 mph have been reported in the area and are expected to continue, the National Weather Service said.

    Published 8 minutes ago | Updated at 1:57 AM CST on Dec 5, 2017
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices