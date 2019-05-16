Theater Premieres 10-Year-Old DC Boy's Superhero Movie

Mason Bronner first dreamed up his movie while undergoing cancer treatment in the hospital. Thanks to Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, he was able to take his vision for "The Fallen" and bring it to the big screen. (Published 4 hours ago)

10-Year-Old Directs 1st Movie Thanks to Make a Wish

A D.C. boy's dream to produce and direct his own movie has come true — and he's only 10 years old.

Mason Bronner put his imagination to work to create an entire world of characters and stories while he spent countless hours battling leukaemia at Children's National.

"I had a lot of free time in the hospital," Bronner told News4.

The Make-a-Wish Mid-Atlantic Chapter helped bring his superhero story to the big screen by working with D.C.'s film community. Bronner's wish to make the movie was the organization's 10,000th wish.

To make the film, Make-a-Wish brought together about 150 local professionals in the filmmaking industry. Bronner got to work in casting, studio filming and workshopping with a screenwriter.

His favorite part of the process, though?

"I liked when I was hanging out with the people who helped the actors do stunts," Bronner said.

Bronner's movie features a team of supervillains who band together to defeat an even more powerful villain and save their city. Asked about his favorite character, Bronner said he couldn't choose.

"I do not have a favorite, I do love them all," Bronner said.

His film "The Fallen" premiered Wednesday night at the Uptown Theater in Northwest D.C., red carpet and all. The film is now live and available on YouTube.

Watch the trailer for the film below: