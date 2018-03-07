The Most Extreme Nor'easters in US History

A nor’easter is storm made up of winds from the northeast that usually develops on the East Coast between Georgia and New Jersey, attaining maximum intensity near New England, according to the National Weather Service.



These storms may bring heavy rain or snow, strong winds, coastal flooding and rough seas.



The heavily populated I-95 corridor between Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York and Boston is especially vulnerable to this type of storm due to its proximity to the coast.



Past nor’easters have been responsible for billions of dollars in damage, severe transportation and communication disruption and, in some cases, disastrous coastal flooding and even death.



Here are some of the most notorious nor'easters in U.S. history: