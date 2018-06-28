Teen Soccer Players Trapped in Thai Cave; US Joins Search

In this photo released by the Thailand Department of National Parks and Wildlife, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, rescue personnel search for alternate entrances to a cave where 12 boys of a soccer team and their coach went missing in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, northern Thailand. Rain is continuing to fall and water levels keep rising inside a cave in northern Thailand, frustrating the search for the boys and their coach who have been missing since Saturday.

Twelve teenage soccer players and their coach remained trapped inside a Thai cave Thursday after entering the structure on Saturday, and a U.S. military team has joined the rescue search, NBC News reported.

Along with the U.S., British cave experts have also stepped in to help the Thai navy seals look for the Thai soccer team in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave. Deputy national police chief Wirachai Songmetta said police dogs were also ready to aid in the effort and crews are using all tools at their disposal.

Heavy rain and swiftly rising water have caused setbacks for the rescuers. And divers have faced complicated conditions, like being forced to contort their bodies around L-shaped bends.

Authorities remain hopeful that the team found safety in dry places on higher ground within the cave. Anmar Mirza, coordinator of the National Cave Rescue Commission in the U.S., said the boys' youth and health are to their advantage and if the cave is not too cold, they should be able to survive four to five days with no water and a month or more with water but no food.