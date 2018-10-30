Man Wanted to Rape, Kill, Cannibalize Child: Florida Sheriff

A Texas man who wanted to rape, murder and cannibalize a child was arrested thanks to an investigation that was started by a Florida sheriff's office.

Alexander Barter, 21, was arrested at his home in Joaquin, Texas on Oct. 19 following an investigation started by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, including Immigration Customs Enforcement/Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Attorney’s Office and Texas authorities.

Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey told reporters at a news conference Tuesday that Barter had posted an ad on the internet looking for someone who would allow him to commit necrophilia and cannibalism.

"I would like to try necrophilia and cannibalism and see how it feels to take a life," Barter posted, according to Ivey. "I really need to do something about my intense bloodlust."

Ivey said an undercover agent responded to the ad, saying he had a minor child he could provide. The agent arranged to meet Barter at his Texas home to carry out the plan, but Barter was taken into custody.

"This case is probably one of the most unusual and most disgusting cases I've ever seen," Ivey said. "This individual is one of the most sick, disgusting and demented people I believe I have ever had the unfortunate nature to be involved with."

Ivey said Barter fully intended to carry out the plan, even bringing a knife and bags to transport the remains. Barter thanked authorities for stopping him, telling them he couldn't control his urges, Ivey said.

There is no indication Barter had been previously successful in carrying out his plan, Ivey said, but the investigation into his history is ongoing.

Barter remains in federal custody in Texas and faces charges including criminal solicitation, attempted capital murder, conspiracy to commit capital murder and attempted sexual performance of a child.