This surveillance camera still released by the Trinity County Sheriff's Office shows Heath Bumpous, of Crocket, Texas, just before he robbed a Texas bank Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, the day before his wedding. Police say he robbed the bank to pay for his wife's wedding ring and the event's venue.

A Texas bridegroom robbed a bank the day before his wedding to pay for his fiancee’s ring and the cost of the venue, according to police.

Heath Bumpous, of Crockett, about 120 miles north of Houston, robbed the Citizens State Bank in nearby Groveton on Friday morning, Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said on Facebook Live.

Wallace said Bumpous, 36, who provided a full confession to police and is being charged with robbery, went into the local bank indicating he had a weapon and demanded money, NBC reports.

Bumpous then left with the stolen cash, drove down dirt and forest service roads when he got a call from his fiancee, Wallace said.