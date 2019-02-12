In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo, Judge William Webster, former FBI and CIA director is pictured.

A telephone scam artist picked the wrong target: former FBI chief and CIA boss William Webster.

Keniel Thomas, 29, from Jamaica, pleaded guilty in October to interstate communication with the intent to extort, federal authorities said.

Thomas was sentenced to 71 months in prison last week by U.S. District Court Judge Beryl A. Howell in Washington, D.C., and will be deported after he has served his term, officials said.

Thomas made his first call to Webster on June 9, 2014, identifying himself as David Morgan. He said that he was the head of the Mega Millions lottery and that Webster was the winner of $15.5 million and a 2014 Mercedes Benz, according to court documents.

Little did Thomas know that he was targeting the man who had served as director of the FBI and then the CIA under former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan.