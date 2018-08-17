The 16-year-old girl who survived a fall from a 60-foot bridge in Washington state believes the friend who pushed her off deserves some jail time for nearly killing her, Today reported.

Jordan Holgerson was left with five broken ribs, punctured lungs and multiple other internal injuries when her friend, 18-year-old Taylor Smith, shoved her off of a bridge earlier this month at a recreational area in Moulton Falls Regional Park. Holgerson said she didn't want Smith to get into any trouble originally, but now wants her to "sit in jail and think about at least what she did."

Smith told NBC News that she "feels really bad about what happened," adding that she didn’t intend to hurt Holgerson and has apologized to her.

Police have concluded an investigation into the incident and have passed the case on to the Clark County prosecutor's office for potential criminal charges.