The screenshot of a video shows Jordan Holgerson, 16, being pushed from a bridge at Moulton Falls in Washington state.

A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor charge for pushing her 16-year-old friend off a 60-foot bridge in southwestern Washington in August, NBC News reported.

A state prosecutor recommended that Taylor Smith, 19, receive no jail time for pleading guilty to reckless endangerment.

Jordan Holgerson was left with six broken ribs and punctured lungs when Smith pushed her off the Moulton Falls Regional Park bridge on Aug. 7. A short video clip of the incident went viral.

Smith pleaded not guilty in December, but was offered a plea deal last month. Holgerson told NBC's TODAY show that she was unsure what the appropriate punishment would be.