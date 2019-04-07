Suspected Rhino Poacher Killed by Elephant Then Eaten by Lions - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Suspected Rhino Poacher Killed by Elephant Then Eaten by Lions

Park officials said a pride of lions devoured the remains of the alleged poacher, leaving only a human skull and a pair of pants

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Suspected Rhino Poacher Killed by Elephant Then Eaten by Lions
    BSIP/UIG via Getty Images
    This Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, shows a lion yawning at Kruger National Park, South Africa.

    A suspected poacher was attacked and killed by an elephant before being eaten by a pride of lions in a national park in northeastern South Africa last week, NBC News reported.

    Officials with the Kruger National Park said the family of the man, who is believed to have gone into the park to poach a rhino, got a call from his partners saying he was killed by an elephant on Tuesday.

    A search party was launched, but the body could not be located in the area that the family described.

    Park rangers recovered what was left of the poacher’s remains on Thursday.

    "Indications found at the scene suggested that a pride of lions had devoured the remains leaving only a human skull and a pair of pants," a statement from the park said

    Four of the man’s alleged accomplices have been arrested and are expected to appear in court.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices