MAP: Targets of Suspected Mail Bombs

A manhunt is underway for the culprit responsible for targeting critics of President Donald Trump with crudely made mail bombs. Jonathan Dienst reports. (Published Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018)

Crude pipe bombs addressed to prominent Democrats and others who have drawn ire from the right were found in mail sorting rooms across the country this week.

No one has been hurt since the first device was found on Oct. 22, and it's not clear if they were ever meant to explode. Multiple law enforcement agencies have scrambled to find the culprit or culprits and understand the motive behind the mailings.

