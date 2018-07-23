William Gross Becomes Boston's First Black Police Commissioner

The 59-year-old outgoing commissioner will oversee the police force at Boston College starting in August. (Published 15 minutes ago)

Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross was named the city's new police commissioner on Monday, replacing William Evans, who is leaving for a new job heading up the Boston College police force.

"Chief Gross is a proven leader who is trusted and respected in the community," Mayor Marty Walsh said in announcing the appointment.

Gross has been with the department for 33 years, including the last 5-1/2 as its chief. He also served as the department's night commander, led the city's youth violence task force and has been a big part of the department's anti-violence strategy.

"I don't think the city has seen a police leader as loved and trusted in the community as Chief Gross," Walsh said. "The important thing here is consistency. We're losing an incredible leader today and bringing in a great leader right behind him who will be an incredible leader in Chief Gross."

Gross will be the first African-American police commissioner in Boston's history.

"That means a lot to this city," Walsh said. "It symbolizes progress... He's the right person at the right time for this job."

Gross said he was honored to accept the appointment, calling Boston "the best village in the country. We are the hub of the universe."

He starts in his new position next week.

"I'm just overwhelmed with emotion and pride. I'm just grateful," Gross said.

He called himself "a true street cop," having gotten his start in 1985 in Dorchester and worked his way up the ranks. He said his overall strategy is "if it's not broke, don't fix it," but also said the department must continue to move forward.

"This is the best city. This is the best village," Gross said. "I am confident that people will have our back as the BPD and have my back going forward as the police commissioner for the City of Boston."