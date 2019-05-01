Student Killed in UNC-Charlotte Attack Hailed as Hero for Fighting Gunman - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Student Killed in UNC-Charlotte Attack Hailed as Hero for Fighting Gunman

Riley Howell, 21, was shot dead Tuesday

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Matthew Westmoreland via AP
    This undated photo provided by Matthew Westmoreland shows Riley Howell.

    One of the two students killed when a gunman opened fire at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte was hailed as a hero by authorities Wednesday for confronting the shooter and ultimately giving his life to save others, NBC News reported.

    Riley Howell, 21, and Ellis Parlier, 19, were the students shot dead Tuesday as four others were wounded during the last day of classes, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

    "What you may not hear is the first and foremost hero, as far as I’m concerned, and his name is Riley Howell," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Wednesday.

