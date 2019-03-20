Still No Winner: Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $550 Million

No winners emerged Saturday night after numbers for the Powerball jackpot were drawn, pushing the jackpot for Wednesday's drawing over the half-billion mark.
The $550 million prize is the eighth largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history.
The winner could choose to receive the $550 million prize in annuity payments over 29 years or take the lump sum of $335 million before taxes.
The Powerball jackpot was last hit in New York in the December 26 drawing. Since then, there have been 23 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.
Powerball is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, all of which collectively oversee the game. Drawings are held twice a week. Five white balls are drawn from a drum containing 69 balls and one red ball is selected from a drum with 26 balls. Players can choose their numbers or let a computer make a random choice.
The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.
The winning numbers Saturday night were: 42, 39, 18, 2 and 37. The Powerball number was 12 and the multiplier was 3.