Still No Winner: Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $550 Million

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you. (Published Friday, Oct. 19, 2018)

You’re More Likely to Be the Next LeBron or POTUS Than Win the Lottery

No winners emerged Saturday night after numbers for the Powerball jackpot were drawn, pushing the jackpot for Wednesday's drawing over the half-billion mark.

The $550 million prize is the eighth largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history.

The winner could choose to receive the $550 million prize in annuity payments over 29 years or take the lump sum of $335 million before taxes.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in New York in the December 26 drawing. Since then, there have been 23 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

Powerball is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, all of which collectively oversee the game. Drawings are held twice a week. Five white balls are drawn from a drum containing 69 balls and one red ball is selected from a drum with 26 balls. Players can choose their numbers or let a computer make a random choice.

The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

The winning numbers Saturday night were: 42, 39, 18, 2 and 37. The Powerball number was 12 and the multiplier was 3.