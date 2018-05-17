Calif. Bombing Victim's Ex-Boyfriend Arrested After Search of Home

The ex-boyfriend of a woman killed in a medical building bombing was arrested on explosives possession charges in Long Beach. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for Today in LA on Thursday May 17, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

The former boyfriend of a woman killed in a bombing at an Orange County medical building was arrested following a search Wednesday at his home in Long Beach, California.

Stephen Beal, 59, of Long Beach, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an unregistered destructive device. Beal is not being charged in connection with the explosion that killed Ildiko Krajnyak, 48, and injured three others at a medical building in Aliso Viejo, the FBI said Thursday in a statement.

Details about where Beal was arrested were not immediately available.



The search Wednesday involving FBI agents and a bomb squad was in connection with the explosion, the FBI confirmed.

"During the course of the investigation into the May 15 explosion in Aliso Viejo, investigators found a destructive device during the service of a search warrant at a Long Beach residence," the FBI said in a statement.

Beal's neighbors, who told NBC4 the he is a Krajnyak's former boyfriend, were told to keep a safe distance away from the Long Beach property as bomb squad technicians searched the home. Neighbors said that they've seen the owner of the home building large rockets in the driveway, which he launches out in the desert.

Another search linked to the deadly blast was carried out at Krajnyak's home in Orange County's Trabuco Canyon area. She was a beautician who owned a day spa called Magyar Kozmetika inside the building at 11 Mareblu in Aliso Viejo.

"There are some components we have located at the scene that are inconsistent with what one might expect to find at this business," said Paul Delacourt, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles field office.

He said those items were being shipped to the FBI's crime lab for analysis.

No arrested have been made in the bombing.

Investigators confirmed Wednesday they do not believe the medical building blast "was an accident" and that some type of explosive device was used. They do not know how the device arrived at the building.

Beal is expected to appear in court in Santa Ana Thursday morning. More details are expected after a federal criminal complaint is filed later Thursday.