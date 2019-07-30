St. Louis Man Finds 'Mummified' Baby in His Mother's Freezer

A St. Louis man was shocked to discover a "mummified" baby in his mother's freezer as he cleaned out her home after she died, NBC News reported.

Adam Smith told NBC affiliate KSDK he had moved into his mother’s home in Missouri as she was battling cancer, to help care for her in her final days.

When she died, he started going through her stuff, sorting out what to keep and what to toss. He remembered a box that had been in his mother’s freezer his whole life. He was told that it was a wedding cake top and never to open it.

“It still had skin, hair, and everything,” Smith said of the baby, which was wrapped in pink fleece.

Smith said his mother had mentioned she had lost a child before he was born. He called police to let them know what he found.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police told NBC News they are investigating the case as a "suspicious death."