1 Dead, at Least 10 Injured in Shooting Outside South Bend, Indiana Bar

At least one person had been killed and at least ten others have been injured after a shooting in a bar in South Bend, Indiana, early Sunday morning, according to police.

"St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is leading the investigation following a shooting at Kelly's Pub this morning on E. Mishawaka," police tweeted around 6:30 a.m. EST. "One person has died and there are multiple others injured."

In a later tweet police confirmed that at least 10 were confirmed injured.

Police say the call came in around 2 a.m. that there were shots being fired at Kelly's Pub, CBS affiliate WSBT 22 reported.

Memorial Hospital spokeswoman Maggie Scroope said the hospital received eight gunshot wound patients. The extent of the victims' injuries and their ages and genders are still unknown.

