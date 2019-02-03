Small Plane Crashes Into Orange County Neighborhood, 2 Dead

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed into a residential area in Orange County on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (Published 59 minutes ago)

Two Dead in Small Plane Crash in Orange County

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed into a residential area in Orange County on Sunday, according to Orange County Fire authorities. The crash resulted in a fire that gutted a house.

The plane crashed in the 1900 block of Canyon Drive in Yorba Linda. The aircraft, a Cessna 414A, crashed into a residential home under unknown circumstances. It had just departed the Fullerton Municipal Airport.

Local authorities say there are injuries on the ground. The number of people on board the aircraft is not presently known.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.