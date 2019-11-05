SkyForce10 was over the scene as an ATV rider lead police on a chase through several Philadelphia neighborhoods following a deadly double shooting. Police said one person was killed and another injured in the shooting. The ATV rider, who was eventually captured, was wanted in connection to the shooting. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville spoke to a man who heard the shots being fired.

A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting led police on a wild chase while riding on an ATV through several Philadelphia neighborhoods Tuesday night.

The ordeal began around 7:45 p.m. A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were on the 2000 block of North College Avenue when at least two men riding ATVs arrived. Police said at least one of the ATV riders pulled out a gun and fired at least 27 shots.

"I just heard all these gunshots fired," a resident told NBC10. "Ten minutes later I come outside and I see cops up and down the street."

The 25-year-old man was shot several times throughout his body and twice in the head. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:12 p.m.

The 26-year-old man was shot once in the left thigh. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Police arrived at the scene of the shooting and spotted a man who fled on a red ATV.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as the ATV rider raced down streets in North Philadelphia, Kensington, Fairmount and Wissinoming for about 10 minutes, nearly striking other vehicles several times.

The chase finally ended when the man pulled over on 4600 McKinley Street around 8:10 p.m. Responding officers took him into custody.

Police have not yet revealed whether the man in custody is the gunman in the shooting. They did not recover a weapon.