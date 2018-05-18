At least one person is dead after a shooting near a high school Friday night in Georgia, according to officials.

Police in Clayton County, south of Atlanta, say one person was killed and another wounded in a shooting between people who had just attended a high school graduation ceremony, NBC Atlanta's 11Alive News reported.

A police statement after the Friday night shooting says "one person is now confirmed deceased."

The safety chief for the county's schools, Thomas Trawick, says the shots were fired in a Mt. Zion High School parking lot after an argument between people who had attended a ceremony for graduates of the Perry Learning Center, which prepares students for careers as an alternative to traditional high schools.

Offcials told 11Alive that a woman in her 40s died after she was shot three times in the chest. She was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The Clayton County Fire Department said two other victims were transported to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

