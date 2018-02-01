2 Students Shot at LA School; 1 Person in Custody

Two 15-year-old students were hospitalized and a 12-year-old student was taken into custody after shots were fired inside a middle school classroom Thursday morning at a campus northwest of downtown Los Angeles on Feb. 1, 2018. (Published 4 hours ago)

Two 15-year-old students were hospitalized and a 12-year-old student was taken into custody after shots were fired inside a middle school classroom Thursday morning at a campus northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Police responded to the report of shots fired at the campus of Belmont High School and Sal Castro Middle School, located in Los Angeles' Westlake District.

The victims, a boy and girl, are both 15 years old, police said. The boy was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head, fire officials said. His condition was later upgraded to serious, but stable.

The girl was in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the wrist, according to the fire department.

"It was a very traumatic experience for students inside that classroom," said Steve Zipperman, chief of LA School Police.

It was not immediately clear how many students were in the classroom at the time of the shooting. Some students ran from the classroom as the gunfire started, police said.

Aerial video showed officers escorting a female student in handcuffs from the campus, but authorities did not immediately confirm she was the 12-year-old individual detained in connection with the investigation. Police identified her as a "person of interest."

Authorities also recovered the weapon.

"One of the main missions we will have is the issue of finding out how a young person had access to a weapon," Zipperman said. "I assure you, if it came from an adult in a home that the proper prosecutorial procedure will occur."

Three other individuals suffered non-gunshot injuries, such as minor scrapes.

Several students were taken out of classrooms and searched by police during the campus lockdown. Anxious parents waited on nearby street corners for updates.

Gloria Echeverria was waiting outside a line of police tape preventing people from approaching the school, waiting for news about her 13-year-old son.

"I'm just hoping it has nothing to do with him," she said. "I'm just scared for all the kids -- school is supposed to be a safe place for them, and apparently it's not."

The father of a 12-year-old student said he came to the school after learning about the shooting.

"You can't process it," he said. "It's my son and everybody else's kids in that school."

Classes will continue for the rest of the school day, Los Angeles Unified School District officials said.

Sal Castro Middle School is on the Belmont High School campus, located in one of Los Angeles' most densely populated communities. About 365 students attend grades 6-8 on the campus.

School police asked parents to call an information hotline at 213-241-1000.

