A serial shooter is on the loose in a New Jersey county, opening fire at least three times at random in the last few weeks and killing a woman, the prosecutor's office and a source familiar with the case told News 4 Friday.

All of the shootings have been in Monmouth County. The source described the shooter to News 4 as a person who has been going around randomly opening fire.

It's not clear if the shooter has been targeting people or property. Only one person, a woman, has been hit -- and that incident Thursday proved fatal.

In that case, the woman was driving onto Halls Mills Road from the Route 33 bypass in Freehold when she was shot and killed. A 1-year-old child in the vehicle and the woman's boyfriend were also in the car but unharmed.

Chopper 4 showed law enforcement vehicles near the scene early Friday.

One of the other shootings was in Asbury Park; a source says the gunman shot into a vehicle in the shore community, but it wasn't clear if anyone had been inside the car at the time. News 4 has reached out to Asbury police for details.

Information on the third shooting wasn't available.

"This is a bad guy," a prosecutor spokesperson said. "We want him."

Authorities caution the investigation is very much preliminary and it's too early to speculate on a possible motive.