Saudi Crown Prince Hid His Mother From His Father, the King: US Officials - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Saudi Crown Prince Hid His Mother From His Father, the King: US Officials

Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a key ally of the Trump White House, abruptly took over as crown prince in June

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Saudi Crown Prince Hid His Mother From His Father, the King: US Officials
    Alastair Grant/AP
    This March 7, 2018, file photo shows Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman walk to greet Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May outside 10 Downing Street in London.

    Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to be greeted at the White House next week as a reformer who's expanded women's rights as he amassed power, but 14 current and former senior U.S. officials tell NBC News he's blocked his mother from seeing his father to protect his position.

    The officials believe, based on several years of intelligence, that the prince took the action against his mother over concerns she would oppose his plans to grab power, because it could divide the royal family, by talking to the king. She was placed under house arrest for at least some time without the king's knowledge, officials said.

    The Saudi Arabian embassy in Washington denied that Prince Mohammed's mother, Princess Fahda bint Falah Al Hathleen, is under house arrest or separation from her husband. NBC News did not accept offers to meet with the princess because the Saudi government wouldn't allow it to disclose that a meeting took place or use information from the meeting.

    The 82-year-old King Salman has told people around him that he misses his third wife, whom he's been told is receiving medical treatment outside the country, according to the officials, who said their interactions with him suggest he isn't consistently lucid.

    Trump's First International Trip as President: G-7

    [NATL] Trump's First International Trip as President: Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Vatican and Belgium
    AP

    Prince Mohammed, a key ally of the Trump White House, abruptly took over as crown prince in June, implementing reforms but also arresting more than 200 Saudi officials and businessmen in what the government called a corruption crackdown.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices