Microwave Mishap Prompts Evacuations at San Diego Airport

Food burned inside a microwave in a break room at the San Diego International Airport prompted evacuations at Terminal 1 Saturday, fire officials confirmed.
The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) said the microwave mishap happened around 1:30 p.m. and led officials to evacuate travelers from the terminal in case of a fire emergency.
No one was hurt.
Some travelers posted about the evacuation on Twitter, with one woman adding, “Good thing it’s nice out.”
Further details were not immediately released.