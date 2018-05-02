Support for Same-Sex Marriage Grows Sharply in US: Survey

In every major ethnic and racial group, support for same-sex relationships has risen sharply in the last five years, according to a major new survey.

NBC News reports that more than 6 in 10 Americans told the American Values Atlas that same-sex couples should be allowed to marry, up from 52 percent in 2013. Now, a majority of black Americans signaled approval, with conservative Republicans remaining the main holdouts.



The survey was conducted by the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 1.2 percent.

"At a time when Americans are more divided than ever, the sea change in support for LGBT rights that now crosses lines of race, ethnicity, religion and geography means that LGBT rights are becoming one of the few areas of public agreement," PRRI research director Dan Cox said.

