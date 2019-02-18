Sailor in Iconic V-J Day Times Square Kiss Photo Dies at 95 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Sailor in Iconic V-J Day Times Square Kiss Photo Dies at 95

The iconic kiss celebrated the end of war

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Sailor in Iconic V-J Day Times Square Kiss Photo Dies at 95
    Getty Images
    The quintessential Times Square kiss was in 1945 when Carl Muscarello kissed Edith Shain on VJ Day to celebrate the surrender of Japan and the end of WWII.

    The ecstatic sailor shown kissing a woman in Times Square celebrating the end of World War II has died. George Mendonsa was 95.

    Mendonsa's daughter, Sharon Molleur, told The Providence Journal Mendonsa fell and had a seizure Sunday at the assisted living facility in Middletown, Rhode Island, where he lived with his wife of 70 years.

    Mendonsa was shown kissing Greta Zimmer Friedman, a dental assistant in a nurse's uniform, on Aug. 14, 1945. Known as V-J Day, it was the day Japan surrendered to the United States.

    The photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt became one of the most famous photographs of the 20th century.

    Aurora Ill. Shooting: Victims Identified

    [NATL] Aurora Ill. Shooting: Victims Identified

    Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman released the names of the 5 victims who were gunned down Friday by their coworker at the Henry Pratt company.

    (Published Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019)

    It was years before Mendonsa and Friedman were confirmed to be the couple.

    Friedman died in 2016 at the age of 92.

    Mendonsa died two days before his 96th birthday.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices