Person in Custody After Active Shooter Incident Reported Near San Diego Marathon: Source

Shots fired near a downtown San Diego parking garage interrupted a marathon with thousands of runners and spectators Sunday afternoon.

A woman with an airsoft gun was taken into custody nearly an hour after the first reports of shots and a San Diego police officer was hospitalized with what has been described as a self-inflicted wound.

The first report of multiple shots fired came in at approximately 11:20 a.m.

The suspect was at the City Hall Parkade near the route of the Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon, according to city officials.

Tens of thousands of runners were participating in the marathon that runs from State Route 163 along B Street and ends at Union Street.

As of 12:16 p.m., the marathon had resumed with police declaring the scene safe.

The parking garage involved in the incident has been closed for cars going in and out, leaving some who ran the race or cheered on the runners stranded.

One NBC 7 news crew is at UC San Diego Medical Center where a San Diego police patrol car is surrounded by crime scene tape.

Broadway San Diego said the Sunday afternoon production of Les Miserables at the nearby Civic Theatre will go on as planned.

Dick Geiss was outside the theatre with eight family members as they were gathering to see the performance.

“While we were sitting there all these sirens were going off and we asked the server, 'Is this normal?'", Geiss said. "I grew up in Chicago and it was never like this in downtown Chicago so we knew something was going on."

