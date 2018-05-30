ABC has canceled the reboot of "Roseanne" after star Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist remark about a former aide to President Barack Obama. (Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018)

Roseanne Barr says she isn't a racist, just a sleepless "idiot who make a bad joke."

In the hours after her hit show "Roseanne" was canceled, Barr tried to explain that she was on Ambien when she commented that former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett looked like an ape.

The remark brought a rebuke from the maker of the sleep aid, which said "racism is not a known side effect of any" of the company's medications.

Barr's Ambien remarks came in a pair of tweets that were later deleted, in which she also said the drug wasn't an excuse for the comment.



"I think Joe Rogan is right about ambien. Not giving excuses for what I did(tweeted) but I’ve done weird stuff while on ambien-cracked eggs on the wall at 2am etc -" Roseanne said.

She added later, "guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-I went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please. ty"

When another Twitter user said she was defending her tweets, Barr replied, "I BLAME MYSELF OK? it's just an explanation not an excuse."

She told a supporter of her's, "i'm not a racist, just an idiot who made a bad joke. thank you for defending me tho"



But asked about her tweets, the company that makes Ambien, Sanofi, fired back that its medications don't cause racism.

"People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication," spokeswoman Ashleigh Koss said in a statement.

Barr's initial tweet on Jarrett was deemed "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values" by ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey, who announced the show was being canceled on Tuesday.

Barr apologized to Jarrett, who later called the incident a "teaching moment" about race in America, and vowed to leave Twitter.

But she continued tweeting late into the night and on into the morning. Among the activity, Barr retweeted a comment about another controversial claim she made, the false accusation that Jewish billionaire George Soros collaborated with Nazis when he was a boy in Hungary.



