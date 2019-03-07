Gunman at Large After Shooting at Illinois Hotel, Police Say

Live coverage from the scene above.

A U.S. Marshals task force officer was shot while trying to serve an arrest warrant at a Rockford hotel Thursday morning and the suspect remains at large, police said as they searched for him in northern Illinois.

Authorities initially said officers were at the scene investigating an "active shooter" situation at the Extended Stay hotel off North Bell School Road.

Rockford police said members of the task force were attempting to serve an arrest warrant around 9:15 a.m. when they were fired on. One officer was hit in the gunfire. His or her condition was not immediately known.

Police said the suspect, armed with a rifle, fled the room and remained at large as of 10:50 a.m. Thursday.

Rockford police identified the suspect as 45-year-old Floyd E. Brown, believed to be a resident of the Springfield area. His suspected vehicle is a light blue or silver Mercury Grand Marquis with a license plate of BF13112 or a temporary plate of 4850256.

Police spokesman Andre Brass warned that Brown is considered "armed and dangerous" and urged residents not to approach if he is seen but to call 911.

Residents were advised to avoid the area.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding to the scene as well. As of 10:13 a.m., they reported the scene was "still active."

"We just want to end this incident peacefully with his surrender," Brass said.

