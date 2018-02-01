Interest in the 1981 death of film legend Natalie Wood was reignited Thursday after a report said her husband, actor Robert Wagner, is "more of a person of interest" in Wood’s drowning.
But a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson told NBC News that Wagner, 87, has remained a person of interest and there has not been a change in the status of the case.
A "person of interest" is not the same as a suspect. Wagner has long denied any involvement in Wood's death.
An investigation into Wood's death while on a weekend trip to Catalina Island was reopened in 2011 after police sought to interview witnesses about claims of foul play, but it was never classified as a criminal case and no one has ever been charged. Wood's death certificate was amended in 2012 from a cause of death of drowning to "drowning and other undetermined factors."
CBS' "48 Hours" plans to air its episode about the case on Saturday.