Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Others Ask Texas Governor to Stop Execution of Rodney Reed - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Others Ask Texas Governor to Stop Execution of Rodney Reed

A petition has drawn over a million signatures, and other celebrities have also joined the campaign against the execution of Rodney Reed, who was convicted in a 1996 rape and murder

Published Nov 5, 2019 at 10:09 AM | Updated 48 minutes ago

    Rihanna is one of a handful of celebs pleading with the Texas governor to halt the execution.

    Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna and Meek Mill are among the celebrities who are urging the Texas governor to stop the Nov. 20 execution of a Texas inmate, NBC News reported

    Death-row prisoner Rodney Reed, 51, was convicted of killing Stacey Stites on April 23, 1996. According to NBC affiliate KXAN in Austin, her body was found on a rural road in Bastrop County, outside of Austin.

    The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says that Reed "strangled and killed" 20-year-old Stites "during an aggravated sexual assault."

    Reed, who was 28 at the time of the crime, was identified by DNA evidence taken from the crime scene, according to the Texas government site. He has been on death row since his conviction in 1998.

    Reed has maintained his innocence, and his attorneys have said that new evidence, including a sworn affidavit by a fellow inmate implicating another man, would exonerate him.

