Ricin Suspected in Envelopes on Pentagon Campus

This Sept. 24, 2017, file photo shows an aerial view of the Pentagon.

At least two envelopes found Monday inside a mail processing center on the Pentagon's campus are suspected to contain ricin, according to initial testing, officials tell NBC News.

The mail processing center is located on the Pentagon campus but not within the Pentagon building itself.

Two suspicious envelopes were addressed to U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis and U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson, a source familiar with the incident told NBC News.

The source said there were no indications that anyone had been exposed to the substance.

Security officials found a suspicious substance during mail screening, Pentagon spokesman Col. Robert Manning III said Tuesday afternoon.

"On Monday, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency detected a suspicious substance during mail screening at the Pentagon's remote screening facility," Manning said in a statement.

The FBI said tests on the envelopes were being conducted Tuesday.

A federal official told NBC News that a field test indicated the presence of ricin. Those tests can be unreliable, the official said.

All mail received at the facility was quarantined and poses no threat to Pentagon personnel, Manning said.

Ricin is a poison found in castor beans. It can be a mist, a powder or dissolved in water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If inhaled or ingested, it can be deadly.

