3 Deputies Didn't Enter Parkland School: Sources

NBC 6's Michael Spears reports on the reports that several officers failed to immediately act during the school shooting in Parkland.

Three Broward sheriff's deputies remained outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when they could have gone inside the freshman building, where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people and wounded six others, two law enforcement sources told NBC News.

The reason the deputies stayed outside is currently unclear.

Scot Peterson, the school’s resource officer, allegedly waited outside while havoc erupted within. According to Brandon Huff, a student at Stoneman Douglas, Peterson “was just standing there,” pointing his firearm toward the building where Cruz was committing mass murder.

Huff said he sprinted to the freshman building after receiving a text message from his girlfriend, who told him there was a shooter in the building. When he got there, he saw Peterson with his gun.

First Responders Tell Their Stories After Fla. Shooting

NBC 6's Michael Spears reports on the stories shared by the first responders who reached the Parkland school where a gunman took 17 lives. (Published Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018)

“I thought he was aiming it at somebody and you could hear gunshots going off in the building, the freshman building, over and over,” he said.

Peterson resigned Thursday after Sheriff Scott Israel suspended him without pay. Israel also launched an internal affairs investigation into why Peterson did not do what he was trained to do: enter the building and confront an active school shooter.

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet confirmed or denied whether the allegations against the three officers are true, but Sheriff Scott Israel said they are currently investigating the claims, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

In a statement, the Coral Springs Police Department said they have yet to officially comment on the allegations.

“The Coral Springs Police Department is aware of media reports published regarding Broward Sheriff’s Deputies who responded to the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018,” the statement read. “The Coral Springs Police Department has not made any official statements to media regarding these allegations as it is still an open and active investigation being handled by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.”

The department continued to say there were numerous deputies and officers who responded to the incident, “whose actions were nothing short of heroic.”

Trump Echoes NRA Chief Wayne LaPierre Following Florida Shootings